Trump's Era: First Black Death Row Prisoner Executed - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The first black prisoner on death row to be executed during the new United States President, Donald Trump’s era is Terry Edwards who was convicted of murdering two Subway workers back in 2003.

14 years after Terry Edwards was sentenced, the prisoner has emerged the first black convict to be executed under the President Donald J. Trump’s regime.

The former employee of the sandwich food chain who according to investigations was revealed to have been laid off weeks before he committed the crime after he was caught stealing from the register was executed by lethal injection in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

According to reports, the convict’s last words were that he was “at peace with God.”

The families of the victims were at the scene and released a statement which reads: “tonight is a time for us to remember Mickey and Tommy… Though this chapter of our journey is now over, we will always feel the loss of them in our lives.”

