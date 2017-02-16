Trump’s Labour nominee withdraws over immigration scandals

U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice to serve as the Secretary of Labour, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination on Wednesday amid growing resistance from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labour.

“I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labour and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.

“I want to thank President Trump for his nomination. I also thank my family and my many supporters – employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labour.

“While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team,” Puzder said in a statement.

Puzder faced opposition after allegations and facts emerged that he failed to pay taxes for five years for a former housekeeper, who was not authorised to work in the U.S.

Some Republicans were said to have questioned his personal employment practices.

Democrats had also reportedly planned to question him about allegations that he assaulted his ex-wife, his past criticism of minimum-wage laws and his personnel practices, as well as advertising campaigns at his restaurant chains that women’s groups considered offensive. (NAN)

