Trump’s UN Ambassador pick expresses concern about Israel’s treatment

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s pick to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the UN, expressed concern on Wednesday about the international body’s treatment of Israel.

“Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,’’ she said in opening remarks at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Haley denounced the passage of a UN resolution last month that condemned Israel over the construction of settlements in Palestinian territory.

U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration broke with long-standing U.S. policy by not using its veto power to block the measure and Republicans have expressed concern about the move that they say is harmful to U.S-Israeli relations.

Haley conceded she has little experience in foreign policy, but said the UN could “benefit from a fresh set of eyes.’’

“I will bring a firm message to the UN that U.S. leadership is essential in the world. It is essential for the advancement of humanitarian goals, and for the advancement of America’s national interests’’, she said.

If approved by the Senate, Haley, 44, will represent the U.S. at the 193 member body in New York where the U.S. holds a prominent role as one of the five veto-wielding members of the Security Council. (dpa/NAN)

