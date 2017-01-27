 Try Sex In Different Locations - OAP Advises - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Try Sex In Different Locations – OAP Advises

An OAP has advised that sex can be used as a tool in strengthening emotional connection in a relationship.

The Ghanaian OAP and TV host, David Kwaku Sakyi maintained that sex is the cementing ingredient that holds the passion of a relationship.

Speaking during an interview with Ghana Web, the media personality urged couples to practice sex in different locations in the house especially in the month of February which coincidentally is a month of Love.

He said: ‘If you are going to use sex as the element of maintaining passion in the relationship, you can try it in different locations in the house.”

Watch video below:

https://youtu.be/IjMqLnGpzPM

