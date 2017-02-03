Tuface Announces Dress Code For Protest Amidst Controversy - The Herald Nigeria

All seems to be set for the planned nationwide protest by popular music icon, Tuface Idibia.

This is just as the award-winning singer has now announced the dress code for the protest.

As shared on his Instagram page, the ‘African Queen’ crooner said the dress code will be anything with a touch of green.

Despite controversies generated by the much publicized February 6 protest, in “a call for good governance”, the Benue State born has vowed to go ahead with his planned nationwide protest against the government.

Recall that the police said yesterday it will not allow Tuface to hold any protest within Lagos state as they had information that thugs were going to take over the protest.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment