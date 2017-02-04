Tuface Cancels Protest Amidst Security Concerns - The Herald Nigeria

Tuface Idibia has cancelled the planned protests that were scheduled to hold on Monday 6th of February.

The singer in an Instagram video has cited security concerns from parties hostile to the march as the reason for the cancellation.

The march had been supported by many Nigerians including big politicians such as Ayodele Fayose. In the entertainment industry he had also received support from many of his peers who were ready to march with him.

There were some people who were against the march such as Blackface and Stella Damascus.

It seems they would be getting their wish now. You can watch the video of Tuface cancelling the march below.

