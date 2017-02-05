 Tuface Nationwide Protest: Social Media User Claims DSS Threatened And Arrested Artiste - The Herald Nigeria

Tuface Nationwide Protest: Social Media User Claims DSS Threatened And Arrested Artiste

There have been several reactions trailing the decision of Nigerian music icon, TuFace’s decision to pull out of the planned nationwide protest.

However, a social media user has claimed that men of the Nigeria DSS arrested and threatened the artiste resulting in his decision to pull out of the planned protest.

Recall that the protest which was earlier scheduled for February 5, 2017 was rescheduled to 6th of February to coincide with the the arrival of the president from his 10-days vacation.

TuFace’s partner, Enough Is Enough group has however made its decision to follow through with the planned protest known.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar