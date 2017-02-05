Tuface Nationwide Protest: Social Media User Claims DSS Threatened And Arrested Artiste - The Herald Nigeria

There have been several reactions trailing the decision of Nigerian music icon, TuFace’s decision to pull out of the planned nationwide protest.

However, a social media user has claimed that men of the Nigeria DSS arrested and threatened the artiste resulting in his decision to pull out of the planned protest.

Recall that the protest which was earlier scheduled for February 5, 2017 was rescheduled to 6th of February to coincide with the the arrival of the president from his 10-days vacation.

TuFace’s partner, Enough Is Enough group has however made its decision to follow through with the planned protest known.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment