VIDEO: Tuface Speaks on Planned February Protests

Nigerian artiste, Tuface Idibia had earlier today released a video stating that he had a major announcement to make at 3pm on all his social media pages as regards the protests slated for the 5th of February 2017.

At 3pm while there were no updates on his Instagram or Twitter pages, he did a live video on Facebook in which he addressed the protest.

The singer had been criticized in some quarters for the planned protest with the likes of Blackface and one Dr. Akindele Adetoye speaking out against the singer’s plans.

Tuface, however, is not deterred stating in the video, “I will no longer be quiet. I’m just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans. I have dedicated my time and resources to peace building, voter education towards peaceful elections and youth engagement in governance in Nigeria. This march is about demanding that our leaders connect with all the people of Nigeria”

You can watch the full video below.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment