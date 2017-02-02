Tuface vows to proceed with planned protest against FG - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 5 in spite of mixed reactions by some Nigerians.

2baba, as he is fondly called by fans, made his stand known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the protest will go on as planned since it is meant to tell Nigerian leaders the need to ‘connect with the people’.

He said: “I will not keep quiet. I’m just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans.

“I have dedicated my time and resources to peace building, voter’s education towards peaceful elections and youth engagement in governance in Nigeria.

“This match is about demanding that our leaders connect with all the people of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the ‘African Queen’ crooner had earlier in January announced his intention to lead a nationwide protest against the current Federal Government.

He noted that many “Nigerians, especially the youths, were languishing in poverty with little to be hopeful for about the future.”

However, the call by Tuface to protest against the government was welcomed with mixed reactions.

While many of his fans, politicians and artistes alike, said the protest was timely and necessary, others said it was ill-conceived and politically motivated.

Some of his fellow artistes noted that they would not be available for the protest, while others frowned at it in strict terms.

While some celebrities like, Burna Boy, Davido and Alibaba are in support, others like comedian Bovi, actress Funke Adesanya said otherwise.

Also, former ‘Plantashun Boiz’ member Blackface, who had not been in goo terms g with his former band mate, Tuface, is apparently not in support of the Feb. 5 protest.

However, Tuface has remained undeterred saying “it is just a peaceful protest aimed at demanding answers from the government over different issues in the country.” (NAN)

