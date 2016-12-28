Tunde Ednut And Bobrisky Tear Each Other Apart On Social Media - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 2016 celebrity drama s far from over even as the year draws to an end.

Nigerian artiste, Tunde Ednut was caught up in a controversial exchange of words with bleaching expert and self-styled ‘Nigerian male barbie doll’, Bobrisky over the recent claims that the bleaching expert had been lying about his financial status.

Recall that Bobrisky was reported to have been spotted in a Toyota vehicle with no Air conditioning and later, a video surfaced online of the controversial character flying economy class as opposed to his luxury claims.

In reaction to the drama, Tunde Ednut took to his page to post an hilarious video of the controversial bleaching expert and proceeded to post a news which held that Bobrisky was hiding in the Toyota car to avoid being seen.

Tunde Ednut also posted the economy class flight video which clearly infuriated the bleaching expert.

In reaction, Bobrisky took to his Snapchat page to drag the artiste.

HOW TUNDE "NUT" GOT DEPORTED BY BOBRISKY FROM LONDON A video posted by 🔥DM ME HOT TIPOFFS🔥👊 (@lailasblog) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

He wrote:

