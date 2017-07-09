Turkey criticises Greek FM’s remarks on Cyprus issue

Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticised Greek foreign minister’s remarks over the Cyprus issue, the spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

“Turkey attended the Cyprus talks in Switzerland with the goodwill and constructive attitude we had been displaying since the very beginning of the negotiation process.

“With the aim of reaching a just and sustainable comprehensive settlement to the Cyprus issue,’’ spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said.

Turkey’s statement is a response to Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ blame on Turkey for having “intervention rights,” after a series of failed UN-backed Cyprus reunification talks.

“The uncompromising and non-constructive attitude that underlies Minister Kotzias’ remarks was displayed throughout the entire Conference by the Greek Cypriot and Greek sides.

“It will not be possible for the conference to reach a settlement in the absence of good faith and political will,’’ Muftuoglu added.

On Friday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the southern Greek Cypriot side lacks a “constructive attitude” in talks, blaming them for the failure of talks to reunify Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 and the Republic of Cyprus joined the EU as a divided country in 2004.

The UN is seeking a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella that could also define the future of Europe’s relations with Turkey. (Xinhua/NAN)

