 Turkey identifies Istanbul attack suspect

Turkey identifies Istanbul attack suspect

bullet-crime-scene-graphic

Turkish authorities have identified the man suspected of gunning down 39 people at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in Istanbul, a state media reported on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister, said in Istanbul that the identity of the attacker was known, without giving further details.

The report noted that his comments came hours after the agency reported that five suspects linked to Islamic State had been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

They were reportedly being held in Turkey’s coastal city of Izmir.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, in which partygoers, many of them foreign nationals from the Middle East, were killed while ringing in the New Year at Istanbul’s upmarket Reina nightclub.

The report said further that the number of people held in connection with the attack now stands at 43, including the wife of the suspected attacker.

However, the main suspect remains on the run. (Reuters/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar