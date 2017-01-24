Turkish Airline enhances in-flight entertainment technology system

Turkish Airlines says it has enhanced its in-flight entertainment technology system to ensure enjoyable flights.

The airline made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the system now features a completely redesigned and improved user interface which makes the offered entertainment content and information services even more enjoyable and easier to use.

It said that the redesign was based on an extensive study conducted by professional usability and user experience laboratories to maximise user-friendliness.

“With the latest technologies and developments incorporated into the design based on scientific studies, the end result is an impressive array of digital entertainment and information options for our passengers in an easily-accessible form.’’

It said that the newly designed in-flight services include a variety of new features such as category filtering for movies or ratings of TV shows and movies from the renowned database, Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The statement noted that the system also offered a new search function that allowed passengers to access content more easily and faster by searching all movies, TV shows, music and games.

“In this context, Turkish Airlines’ selection of Accessible Movies that are dubbed or subtitled with special descriptions for visually or hearing impaired passengers has also been extended to a total number of 11 titles.

“The improved 3D map provides more interactive and informative data; as well as impressions about the current flight.

“It includes cockpit, right and left window views, virtual imagery with realistic 3D animations and descriptions of distance, altitude and geographical features.

“Also, a ‘Do Not Disturb’ function allows passengers to specify to the cabin crew whether they do not want to be disturbed during the whole flight or just want to be woken up for the food service,” it said.

It said that business class passengers would have an additional handset available, which included its own second screen.

It added that they could follow the flight status info on the handset’s display, while watching a movie on their personal screen.

“In order to further improve the comfort and satisfaction of passengers, Turkish Airlines has also started to research on its eXPhone service on a B777 TC-LJJ aircraft with test flights in January.’’

It said that the service would enable passengers to access the internet securely, read and answer e-mails and text messages or update social media profiles from their mobile devices.

The statement noted that the eXPhone service that was offered in cooperation with Panasonic/AeroMobile, would be refined based on the feedback of passengers and cabin attendants.

It said that the service was scheduled to be deployed in additional aircraft later in the year. (NAN)

