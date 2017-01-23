Tweets: Nigerians express divergent views over BBNaija housemates

Some Nigerians who took to social media platforms on Monday, have expressed divergent views on what they termed “fake’’ accents exhibited by some housemates in the re-launched Big Brother Naija.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reality series which was introduced in 2006 is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

It re-launched after 10 years was specially coined Big Brother Naija (Go bee) to suit the interest of the Nigerian viewers, who largely expressed displeasure over the controversial “Shower Hour” and nudity scenes of past edition.

Some of the housemates came under various criticisms for what they termed “fakeness’’ especially with their accents using the official tweeter handle for the show hashtag,#BBNaija.

Some of the tweets include, Estee @stelljo “ Gifty, enough is enough…All those accents is vanity.”

@Pro Sleepist said “cocolce hugged Uriel and caught an accent.

@Funke Tega Philips “11 weeks is a long time to maintain accent o, to be forewarned.’’

@Youkay, “ This one is not sure of her accent!.’’

@Abiola tweeted, “immediately Uriel removed her wig, her accent disappeared.’’

@IvieOmoruyi also added, “All these housemates should not come and be `forming’ for each other o!

It’s one 9ja and before the house, they were all battling recession.’’

Some however commended some housemates for being real and down to earth.

According to @Leto, “Efe is da real guy in the house; as real as the reality show”

@iphys_o, “`I like the way Bisola is carrying herself.”

NAN reports that the reality show which has twelve contestants will go on for eleven weeks.

Every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.

The winner of the 11-week contest will be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car at the end of the show expected to run for 78 days and end on April 9.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment