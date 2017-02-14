Twitter Trolls come for Trump over Trudeau handshake - The Herald Nigeria

Life itself is robust with awkward situations and when two leaders meet from opposite sides of the political gulf it’s fair to assume there will be plenty of these.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became their own meme following what appeared to be at first glance a very awkward handshake.

But on closer inspection, all is not quite what it seems with the 19-second long characteristic handshake of Trump seemed effectively bypassed by Trudeau.

The two leaders were sitting in the Oval Office when Mr Trump extended his hand to his Canadian counterpart.

Mr Trudeau reached across and reciprocated the gesture in front of waiting media.

However thanks to one quick photographer, the expression on Mr Trudeau’s face quickly became an internet meme source, with many taking the photo either out of context, or at least finding the funny side of it.

Twitter users commented that Mr Trudeau’s face summed up how the whole world was feeling.

However, while the handshake itself may not seem that awkward there were plenty of moments between the pair that didn’t go unnoticed.

Many also commented on how Mr Trump greeted his Canadian counterpart outside the White House. A video recording of the famous handshake rodeo between both leaders showed Trudeau triumph over what psychologists refer to a ‘forceful manipulations’ of a handshake.

Social media users were also quick to point out the apparent awkwardness Mr Trump experienced during their joint press conference.

