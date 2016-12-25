 Twitter User Narrates How 52-year-old Woman Was Caught Cheating - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Twitter User Narrates How 52-year-old Woman Was Caught Cheating

A social media user took to his page on Twitter to narrate his experience with a cheating 52 year old woman.

According to the social media user, @PRODEEGY, the embarrassing situation happened to his maid who had left work since Wednesday on the pretext of Christmas holiday but didn’t go home directly, instead, she went to another man’s house.

Trouble however started when the social media user got a call from the maid’s children asking when their mother will be free to come home for the festivities.

Read the social media user’s narrative below:

