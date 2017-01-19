Twitter User Who Insulted Michelle Obama Faces Consequences - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A social media user took to his Twitter page yesterday to throw a major insult at the wife of the United States President, Michelle Obama on her birthday.

While others were celebrating the first lady of the United States, the Nigerian social media user took to his page to insult Michelle Obama for not having a son and instead posing with dogs for her birthday.

He wrote:

Following the insult which gathered enough dust to make the Twitter user, Ladi Delano issue and apology, he has been reportedly suspended from his workplace for a period of three weeks.

He took to his Twitter page to write:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment