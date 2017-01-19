Two female corp members die in road accident in Akwa Ibom state - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Two female corp members, Chidinma Sandra Ewelike and Lika serving in Akwa Ibom state have lost their lives in a road accident which occurred while they were on their way to Uyo from Etinan to use the ATM.

According to Sandra’s friend, Chukwukadibia, who wrote a tribute to her on Facebook, they were inside a tricycle, also known as Keke Napep, when the accident happened. The other three passengers and the driver died on the spot, while Sandra, who was unconscious, was rushed to the hospital.

Sandra was 21 years old and an only daughter. Read what Chukwukadibia wrote below:

#Chi_ewerelanu_ehihe_jieoo

Chimma, ever since we met on the day of my matric, u became my friend & my sister. While on earth, u were my role model. With your good behaviour,charming smile, burning desire to serve God, ur humility and kind nature,u were able to maintain good relationship with everybody who came in contact with you.

Dede and I visited u on the 22nd of Dec 2016 during ur short break from NYSC, and u were full of life.

It’s really painful to believe u are gone.

We spoke on the 3rd Jan 2017 and u told me on phone that u have gone back to Akwa-Ibom to complete ur NYSC.

Is this d completion of your NYSC?

When Chief called by 4am, informing us of your sudden demise, i really did not believe the terrible news until i got to your home.

I saw how people gathered in silence with hands folded. Chief was weeping for his only daughter, i saw how grief tore Lolo apart. Obinna and Dozie were speechless.

I gazed at your picture, what came to my mind was “Enyia isi ebee?” as u would always ask me weneva u see me.

Now, i am asking you “Enyia ebee ka i hapuru anyi gawa?”

Chief said u survived the accident that claimed the lives of the other 4 persons who were in the same keke with u. U were still unconcious even when he drove all the way from Umuahia to Akwa-Ibom, u did not give up. U hung on even wen all the govt hospitals they took you to were on strike. U struggled with death from 2pm to 12 am,until you finally……..

I know we have lost a rare gem bt i will not shed tears for someone who had gone to be with the Lord. I pray God to give us the fortitude to bear this irraplaceable loss.

You lived a very short but a fulfilled life and since it is the will of God to call back home, we shall not question him maka na Chineke wetara, Chineke ewerekwala, mana

#Ozo_emekwala.

Rest in peace Sandra Chidimma Ewelike ( 1995-2017)

