Two Law graduates of Obafemi Awolowo University, have allegedly been abducted while returning from their call to bar screening exercise in Abuja.

According to Femi who shared the post on Facebook, Fisayo Adeosun and Ife Arowosegbe were last heard from in Ijebu Ijesha, Osun State,

The two ladies, Fisayo and Ife were said to be roommates while in school.

See the post as shared by Femi:

