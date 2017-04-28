TY Danjuma foundation, NGO, round-off free eye treatment in Taraba with 1086 beneficiaries

The TY Danjuma Foundation, in conjunction with Care Vision Support Initiative (CASI), a non-governmental organization, on Friday concluded their five-day free eye care service in Taraba, with 1086 people benefitting.

Dr Tolu Afolaranmi, leader of the medical team, told newsmen on Friday at the First Referral hospital, Mutum Biyu, near Jalingo, that of the cases handled, 103 were eye surgeries, with 263 beneficiaries provided with recommended eye glasses for refractive error correction.

Afolaranmi said that the exercise, fully sponsored by the TY Danjuma Foundation, with expertise from CASI, had gone beyond its target of 1,000 persons.

“When we started on Monday, we had a target of 1,000 persons but we have gone beyond that to register 1086 due to large turn-out of people with eye problems,” he said.

Afolaranmi added that all the patients would be checked by experts after the first seven days and also after one month of the exercise as a follow up to ensure effectiveness.

Also speaking to newsmen, Alhaji Yahuza Yayau, Chairman of Gassol Local Government Council, commended the Foundation and CASI for assisting people with eye problems in the area.

Yayau prayed God to grant the chairman of the Foundation, Gen T.Y Danjuma (Rtd), long life and good health to continue to support the less privileged in the society.

He thanked the Afolaranmi-led team for the effective services it renderd to the people within the five days of the exercise. (NAN)

