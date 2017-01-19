U.S. advocates religious tolerance in Nigeria

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires in Nigeria, David Young has advocated for religious tolerance among different ethnics and religious groups in Nigeria.

The envoy made the call on Wednesday at a lecture delivered in commemoration of religious Freedom Day at the Nile University Abuja.

While addressing the undergraduate students of the University, Mr. Young explained the commitment by the U.S. to constitutional protection for religious liberty

Young said “this week we remember (Thomas) Jefferson and his important role in establishing religious freedom as a fundamental American right.

“Religious freedom is central to American identity and values.

“Religious freedom, and the interfaith harmony and tolerance that go hand-in-hand with it, are no less central to the peace, security, and prosperity of our society.

“Unfortunately, in too many countries around the world, the ability of individuals to live in accordance with their conscience is under attack.”

This he said was happening because “centralized regimes and non-state actors use violence and coercion in an attempt to prevent persons from pursuing their freedom of religion or beliefs.”

However he said “the U.S. government places great importance on protecting religious freedom and promoting interfaith tolerance and understanding.”

While comparing the responses of the U.S. and Nigeria on the issue of religious freedom, Young said the constitutions of the two nations are similar.

He said even though “together we support individuals’ freedom to choose, practice, propagate, or change their religion,” however, “practicing that constitutional freedom must be a daily and deliberate exercise.

“There is no room for violence, or the threat of it, destruction of property, or discrimination in a free society.

“And when those violations do occur, they require timely legal action to punish the perpetrators for the crimes committed,” he said.

Young said U.S was committed to partner with Nigeria to uphold religious freedom.

He said one of the key issue was U.S. support to a holistic effort by the government of Nigeria to counter Boko Haram a terrorist group which destroys the lives of both Muslims and Christians.

He also said the U.S. Embassy “supports programmes that help build interfaith networks that promote religious tolerance,”

“These include bringing together Muslim and Christian youth on a football pitch in the spirit of teamwork and fair play.

“Gathering religious leaders from across denominations to speak out and take action against corruption which fuels violent extremism, and engaging community leaders to set an example of tolerance, openness, and support.

Young affirmed, “Tolerance doesn’t mean giving up your faith. Far from it. It means respecting one another even though you don’t agree.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Dr. Huseyin Sert, also emphasized the importance of religious freedom.

“Religious freedom is one of the indispensable properties in the world that can bridge so many walls documented in history books that are built due to intolerance to other cultures and particularly to other religions

“Nigeria is recognized as one of the world’s most religious countries. In other words, a Nigerian’s identity is deeply rooted in his religious convictions,” he said

However, he said it was worthy to note that “every person is entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or beliefs either alone or in a group, in public or in private,” (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment