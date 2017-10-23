U.S. apologises after Indonesian military chief denied boarding

The U.S. government has apologised after Indonesian military commander Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo was barred from boarding flight into the U.S., a statement from the U.S. Embassy said on Monday in Jakarta.

“Nurmantyo and his wife had planned to depart from the airport in Jakarta on Saturday but were told by the airline to stop shortly before departure as the U.S. Customs would deny their entry.

`Nurmantyo was invited by Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chief of Staff, to attend a conference in Washington,’’ Indonesian military spokesman said.

U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan Jr. has apologised to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for the inconvenience witnessed by the Indonesian military commander, according to the Embassy.

However, the ambassador did not explain why General Nurmantyo was barred from flying into the U.S. (Xinhua/NAN)

