U.S. applauds compromise by Kabila, opposition in DR Congo

The U.S. says it applauds the Dec. 31 signing of an inclusive political compromise agreement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and opposition party leaders.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner, said the agreement would pave the way for peaceful and democratic elections this year.

“By paving the way for peaceful, democratic elections in 2017, this agreement marks an important and historic step for the DRC and the region of Central Africa.

“We commend the willingness of President Kabila and opposition leaders to compromise on key issues, thereby laying the groundwork for the country’s first democratic transfer of power,‎” the statement said.

The U.S. also commended the country’s Conference of Catholic Bishops for its role in securing commitments to the agreement.

“We also commend the tireless mediating role played by the DRC’s Conference of Catholic Bishops leading to this agreement.

“We encourage the DRC government and opposition leaders to continue their cooperation as they work to implement this agreement and preserve the progress achieved on behalf of the Congolese people.” (NAN)

