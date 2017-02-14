U.S. based NGO trains journalists in Adamawa

An international NGO, Search for Common Ground, on Tuesday, commenced a five-day Sensitive Journalism Training for journalists in Adamawa.

Mrs Lantana Abdullahi, the Senior Programme Manager in charge of North East, said the training was to build the capacity of journalists in Borno and Adamawa to be able to adequately report conflict issues in the North East in a conflict and trauma-sensitive manner.

Abdullahi said that the organisation, with headquarters in Washington, had been operating in Nigeria since 2004 to promote peaceful resolution of conflicts.

She added that “with offices in Abuja, Jos and Maiduguri, Search for Common Ground is active around the country to support locally-owned peace and reconciliation programmes.

“Our mission is to change how individuals, organisations and governments deal with conflicts, away from adversarial approaches and toward cooperative solutions.

“The Constructing Coalitions project seeks to strengthen engagement and advocacy processes to increase human rights accountability in northern Nigeria.”

The manager noted that the project’s goals included the need to build the capacity of target Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in human rights monitoring, reporting and advocacy.

He called for the establishment of a platform between the NHRC, civil society and the judiciary for effective action.

He said “establish a platform between the NHRC, civil society and the judiciary for effective action.

“Improve communication and understanding between affected communities, key stakeholders, and security actors on human rights issues.”

According to the project manager, the project is supported by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. (NAN)

YMU/HA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment