U.S. court orders state dept. to search benghazi emails of Clinton’s aides

A U.S. federal court has ordered the State Department to conduct a search of email accounts belonging to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s aides, Judicial Watch said in a statement on Thursday.

“DC District Court Judge Amit Mehta ordered the State Department ‘to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jacob Sullivan,’ former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State,” Judicial Watch said.

The court order comes in response to the watchdog’s Freedom of Information Act request for records related to the 2012 Benghazi terror attack.

“This major court ruling may finally result in more answers about the Benghazi scandal, and Hillary Clinton’s involvement in it, as we approach the attack’s fifth anniversary,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

On Sept. 11, 2012, terrorists from the militant Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia attacked the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans. (Sputnik/NAN)

