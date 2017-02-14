U.S. Govt pledges to support Nigeria on development

The United States of America has expressed its readiness to support Nigeria in the fight against insurgency, corruption and technological development.

Mr Staurt Syminton, the American Ambassador to Nigeria, said this in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday when he visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

Syminton said he was at the palace to express the readiness and willingness of the American government to collaborate with Nigeria on areas of development.

He commended the first class traditional ruler for the warmth reception accorded him and his entourage, saying “Daura is my second home’’.

Responding, Farouk commended the American government for its numerous support to Nigeria, stressing “we are proud of you’’.

He solicited for the continued support of U.S. government to Nigeria especially on issues to do with the fight against insurgency, technological development and military support.

He described America as a mother to Nigeria especially on issues of international relationship, diplomacy and economic activities.

Farouk further solicited for cooperation of the U.S. government especially in helping Nigeria to recover its looted funds stashed in foreign nations. (NAN)

