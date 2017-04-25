 U.S., S. Korean, Japanese officials meet to coordinate moves amid Korean Peninsula tensions

U.S., S. Korean, Japanese officials meet to coordinate moves amid Korean Peninsula tensions

Senior officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Tokyo on Tuesday amid rising tensions with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The meeting was attended by U.S. special envoy Joseph Yun, South Korean special representative Kim Hong-kyun and Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian affairs chief Kenji Kanasugi.

Kim said that the three countries would continue to exert pressure on the DPRK, adding that punitive measures were also discussed in case Pyongyang should carry out future acts of provocation.

Kanasugi said the three countries agreed to strengthen their deterrence power and urged the DPRK to exercise restraint.

The U.S. has maintained its stance that all options, including military action, are on the table regarding the DPRK’s missile and nuclear programmes.

 

 

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine on Tuesday arrived at the South Korea port of Busan.

The USS Michigan guided-missile submarine is not supposed to participate in any drills or military operations, but its call would send a meaningful message to the DPRK, said South Korea’s YTN television.

At a national meeting held Monday, the DPRK again warned the U.S. that it would stage pre-emptive nuclear strikes against American forces. (Xinhua/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar