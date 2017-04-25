U.S., S. Korean, Japanese officials meet to coordinate moves amid Korean Peninsula tensions

Senior officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Tokyo on Tuesday amid rising tensions with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The meeting was attended by U.S. special envoy Joseph Yun, South Korean special representative Kim Hong-kyun and Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian affairs chief Kenji Kanasugi.

Kim said that the three countries would continue to exert pressure on the DPRK, adding that punitive measures were also discussed in case Pyongyang should carry out future acts of provocation.

Kanasugi said the three countries agreed to strengthen their deterrence power and urged the DPRK to exercise restraint.

The U.S. has maintained its stance that all options, including military action, are on the table regarding the DPRK’s missile and nuclear programmes.

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine on Tuesday arrived at the South Korea port of Busan.

The USS Michigan guided-missile submarine is not supposed to participate in any drills or military operations, but its call would send a meaningful message to the DPRK, said South Korea’s YTN television.

At a national meeting held Monday, the DPRK again warned the U.S. that it would stage pre-emptive nuclear strikes against American forces. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment