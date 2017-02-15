U.S. Senator McCain sees “troubling dysfunction” in Trump administration

Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the ouster of President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor “is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus”.

McCain, an Arizona Republican, has been strongly critical of Trump.

He said that retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation over revelations that he discussed sanctions in December with the Russian ambassador, raised “further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia”.

McCain insists that the U.S. must “maintain sanctions on Russia so long as it continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. (dpa/NAN)

OYE/AMY

