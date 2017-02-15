 U.S. Senator McCain sees “troubling dysfunction” in Trump administration

U.S. Senator McCain sees “troubling dysfunction” in Trump administration

Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the ouster of President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor “is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus”.

McCain, an Arizona Republican, has been strongly critical of Trump.

He said that retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation over revelations that he discussed sanctions in December with the Russian ambassador, raised “further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia”.

McCain insists that the U.S. must “maintain sanctions on Russia so long as it continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. (dpa/NAN)
OYE/AMY

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar