U.S. warns of heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Europe during holidays

Europe faces a heightened risk of possible terrorist attacks during the upcoming holiday season, the State Department said in a travel warning.

“The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the holiday season.

“U.S. citizens should exercise caution at holiday festivals and events,” the State Department said in a travel alert.

Recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the UK, Spain and Finland prove that terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State terror group, al-Qaeda and their affiliates are capable of planning and executing attacks in Europe, the alert said.

U.S. citizens should remain on alert for the possibility of terror attacks, particularly in tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets or shopping malls and local government facilities, all of which could potentially be targeted, the State Department said in its alert, which expires on Jan. 31.

In 2016, terrorists inspired by the Islamic State group carried out attacks on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 19 and a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey on New Year’s Eve.

