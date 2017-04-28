Uber driver faces eight years behind bars for raping female passenger - The Herald Nigeria

A female passenger has been sexually assaulted by a Uber driver after she sought a ride home from a gathering in the upscale seaside city of Newport Beach, California.

Angel Sanchez, 36, was arrested a day after the March 30 attack, which took place on a street near the woman’s home in Santa Ana, California and has been charged with rape on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who is scheduled for an initial court appearance in the case next week, faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison if convicted.

Representatives for Uber could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the woman had been attending a company gathering in Newport Beach and her colleagues requested an Uber ride to take her home. They added Sanchez drove the victim to Santa Ana before sexually assaulting her.

Following the attack, the woman ran from Sanchez’ minivan and immediately called 911, prosecutors said.

