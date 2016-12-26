Ubi Franklin's Wife's Christmas Photo With Son Sparks Separation Rumours - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The growing speculations and rumours concerning the Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin’s home seems to have been strengthened by a recent post on his wife, Lilian Esoro’s page.

Recall that rumours held that the family is in chaos as both parties have refused to comment on the validity of the rumours in the media.

Lending voice to the rumour was the separate arrival of the couple to the Headies Awards event which held a few days ago in Lagos.

Following the Headies Awards spook, Lilian Esoro shared a Christmas themed message on behalf of herself and her son, with no mention of Ubi Franklin.

Lilian Esoro shared the photo below with the caption: “Merry Christmas from my lil munchkin and 1”

