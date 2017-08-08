Uche Jombo Slams Buhari Over His Choice Of Aides - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo has taken to her social media page to slam the Nigerian President over his choice of aides.

The Nollywood actress and producer took to her Twitter page to reveal this in reaction to the comment made by the President’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie regarding Buhari’s health.

Recall that Lauretta Onochie had during an interview with Channels TV said the Nigerian president is a private person and his health should be kept so too.

She further added that Nigerians are disrespectful for demanding to know the health status of the Nigerian president who has spent over 90 days outside the country.

Nigerians on social media however clapped back at the President’s aide calling for her sack adding that she is portraying the Nigerian president in a bad light.

In reaction, Uche Jombo tweeted: “Majority of her followers shared the same sentiments.”

Watch Lauretta Onochie’s comment regarding Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari’s health below:

Asking Buhari To Disclose His Health Status Is Disrespectful – Presidential Aide. https://t.co/YWjb591H0n pic.twitter.com/eFY4dz6MVJ — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 7, 2017

