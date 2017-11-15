UK committed to addressing humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria,

The UK is committed to addressing the humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria, as part of efforts to support the victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

Louis Edwards, Second Secretary Political (Niger Delta) and Head of Communications at the British High Commission, made this promise when she visited the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the UN said 5.2 million people are in need of emergency food assistance in the three most affected states of the troubled North-East, Nigeria, while 450,000 children are severely malnourished.

She said that UK is increasing support to save lives and rebuild north east after Boko Haram destruction.

Edwards stressed that urgent measures were necessary to end the crisis and facilitate movement of people to return to their homes as well as extend humanitarian assistance to those in need.

“The UK is committed to the addressing the crisis in the Niger-Delta, It is one of our priorities because addressing these issues are critical in attaining a good future for Nigeria.

“It is important that we know that encouraging a political solution in the Niger-Delta is the right way to go,” Edwards said.

The media, she said, has a key role to play in raising the profile of issues in Nigeria among the people and policy makers of Nigeria with the information they have.

“NAN has supported us with a strong media outreach and we are willing to use your professionalism in tackling these key priorities,’’ she said.

Earlier, Onanuga, said that NAN had the tools and means to raise the profile of the key priorities of the UK in tackling the humanitarian crisis in the north east and the Niger-Delta.

“We are glad that the British High Commission has recognised our professionalism and abilities and we are willing to support you in your priorities.

“Our agency is currently developing a Niger-Delta Bureau office which will focus on the issues in the region and ensuring that the problems there are addressed.

“We will continue to work to ensure that the humanitarian crisis in the North-east are get the attention it deserves and addressed.

“We have various services such as the NAN SMS services, P.R-wire, NAN bulletin and more which help us to get instant news to our subscribers and the whole of Nigeria.

“These are tools that will be beneficial in helping the High Commission attain its goals,’’ he said.

He said the agency has launched its web television to provide visual services to its clients.

