 UK government not aware of Trump visit in next few weeks -May’s spokesman

UK government not aware of Trump visit in next few weeks -May’s spokesman

The British government is not aware of any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson said on Monday.

British media reported that government sources had been warned Trump could visit his golf resort in Scotland at short notice, during a scheduled trip to Europe for the G20 summit and Bastille Day celebrations in France on 14 July.

“I am not aware of any plans for the president to visit the UK in the next few weeks,” May’s spokesperson said.

He said an invitation for Trump to come to Britain on a state visit had been accepted and details would be set out in due course.

 

 

May extended the invitation to Trump during a trip to Washington in January but the date has never been announced and media have reported that the trip has been postponed over concerns over the risk of protests.(Reuters/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar