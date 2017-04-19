UK Parliament Approve Snap Election In June - The Herald Nigeria

The snap vote is the latest twist in a turbulent year in British politics, which was plunged into turmoil when the country unexpectedly voted to leave the European Union last year.

The hotly contested “Brexit” referendum ended with the resignation of then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

May’s Conservative Party holds a slim majority of the seats in Parliament’s lower House of Commons and she is banking on gaining a greater share of the seats to make Brexit a smoother transition for her government.

Her plan comes in just as the main opposition Labour Party faces a record low in approval ratings with the general populace.

However, her decision also exposes the Europe to more uncertainty as the three superpowers (UK, France and Germany) in the region go into elections.

An early vote will also delay Brexit talks. Both May and the European Commission have said that negotiations will only start in earnest after the poll.

That delay mounts more pressure on negotiating parties, as the clock on the two-year deadline for negotiations began ticking on March 29, when May officially filed divorce papers to Brussels.