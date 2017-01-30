UK Rejects Petition To Stop Trump's State Visit - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The British government has reportedly rejected a petition to bar US President Donald Trump from being invited on an official state visit.

Despite gathering a million signatures it was rejected in favor of thinking “long term” according to BBC

The petition asks for the official state visit to be rejected “because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

One million people have so far signed the online petition. A threshold of 100,000 is required for Parliament to consider debating a motion.

According to reports, a rejection of Trump’s state visit would be a “populist gesture” and would “undo everything.” UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced Trump’s visit to the UK during her visit to the White House last week. No date has been set for the visit, expected to happen during 2017.

The petition originally began after Trump was elected in November 2016, but gathered pace over the weekend following the announcement of his ‘Muslim ban’ executive order on Friday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized May over Trump’s planned visit, saying she “would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit & condemn Trump’s actions in the clearest terms.”The petition says a state visit from the new US president would “cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

“Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency, Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit,” the petition states.

The UK Government and Parliament lets British citizens and UK residents create actions for possible review.

