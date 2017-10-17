ULC rejects Jacob Zuma’s statue in Imo State, demand immediate removal

The United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC) has expressed their outrage over the erecting of the infamous South African president, Jacob Zuma’s statue by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Rocha’s Okorocha had unveiled the giant statue in Owerri, Imo State, named a street after Zuma, and also conferred him with the Imo State merit award – the highest award in the state – reserved only for personalities who have made a difference in the state.

According to the Imo State government, the South African president has signed an MoU between the Rochas Foundation and the Zuma Foundation which will benefit the state.

The statue, which triggered a lot of criticism, was said to be highly insensitive and contemptuous of not only Imo indigenes but to Nigeria.

A statement by the president of ULC, Mr Joe Ajaero, urged the entire people of Imo State and Nigerians to demand for he immediate removal of the statue as well as a public apology from the Governor.

It read in part: “We are not against honouring great men and women who have contributed positively to the development of the state to encourage them to do more but we know that whatever must have informed the choice of Jacob Zuma at this time must be everything but altruistic and patriotism.

“How he became a Nigerian or Imo State champion cannot be explained and beats our imagination. Zuma is not a Nigerian patriot, contributed nothing to the Nigerian project and the Imo State effort at development.

“He is not Shehu Shagari, Sam Mbakwe, Awolowo or Zik of Africa; either is he any of those patriots from Imo State or other parts of Nigeria who are well-deserving of such honour and who have not been honoured.

“He definitely does not deserve a statue in Imo State talk less of naming a street after him.”

