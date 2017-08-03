Umeh leads Obiano’s re-election campaign

A former National chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, is to lead the re-election bid of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra in the Nov. 18 governorship poll in the state.

Umeh, who was appointed the Director-General of the campaign, was inaugurated with others in Awka on Tuesday.

Other members of the team include the Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke, members of the National Working Committee of APGA, Willie Obiano Support Group, APGA Youth and Women wings.

During the inauguration, Obiano urged the team to be dedicated and go all out to mobilise the people for APGA and his administration.

He said the people were specially selected and that he would rely on their strategies to make progress in the campaigns.

He advised members of the team not to be bothered by the crisis in the leadership of APGA as the matter had been settled by the courts.

In his acceptance remark, Umeh pledged the determination of members of the team to ensure the re-election of the governor.

He said Obiano had done well and deserved a second term.

He promised that the committee would engage in serious grassroots mobilisation and information dissemination on the good works of the governor. (NAN)

