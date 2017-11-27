UN experts call on International Community to lift anti-Zimbabwe sanctions

A group of UN human rights experts on Monday urged the international community to respond to the shift of power in Zimbabwe and to lift the sanctions imposed on Harare.

On Nov. 16, Zimbabwe’s ex-President Robert Mugabe and his guards were confined to his house by soldiers.

On Nov. 19, the country’s ruling party dismissed Mugabe from his post as party leader and called on him to resign from the presidency.

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwean parliament approved Mugabe’s impeachment, after which the leader stepped down.

“The resignation of Mr. Mugabe heralds the emergence of a new era, which must be based on democracy and the rule of law.

“However, this cannot happen under the shadow of economic coercion. Sanctions have been in place since the early part of this century, and have led only to the suffering of ordinary people rather than bringing about political change.

“Now is the time for political dialogue, and the restoration of a functioning economy.

“The human rights of ordinary Zimbabweans suffer greatly from the consequences of sanctions and we urge the international community to lift them,” the group said.

According to the statement, the experts called on the international community to cooperate with Zimbabwe in order to restore the financial system and economy of the African nation.

Zimbabwe has been affected by the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the European Union since the 2000s due to the violations of human rights and democracy under Mugabe’s rule.

Inspite of certain steps undertaken by Brussels in order to ease the anti-Harare restrictions, Washington’s sanctions are still in effect. (Sputnik/NAN)

