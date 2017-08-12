UN expresses worry over unauthorised invasion of Maiduguri base by security forces

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has expressed concern over the unauthorised search of the UN base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri, Borno by security forces.

Samantha Newport, Head of Communications, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Nigeria, in a statement, quoted Kallon as saying this on Friday in Abuja.

“At circa 0500 hours today, members of the Nigerian security forces entered the UN base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri without authorisation.

“The security forces carried out a search of the tented camp and left the area at circa 0800 hours.

“The UN does not have any information at this time regarding the reason or motivations for the unauthorised search,” Newport said.

According to him, the humanitarian coordinator is, however, working closely with the Government of Nigeria to resolve this issue.

“The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s North-East is one of the most severe in the world today.

“I am extremely concerned that these actions could be detrimental to the critical work that is being carried out every day to support the most vulnerable in the region.

“I call upon the Government of Nigeria to provide clarification.”

Kallon said the UN and more than 50 non-governmental humanitarian organisations were working in support of the Government of Nigeria to support the vulnerable in the North-East Nigeria

Kallon said that these groups provided aid, including food, safe water and medicine, to some 6.9 million people in need in the North-East.(NAN)

