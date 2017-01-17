UN launches manual to address management of violent extremists in prison

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Monday unveiled a new manual that offered practical advice on managing violent extremist prisoners, disengaging them from violence and facilitating their social reintegration upon release.

The UNODC Handbook on the Management of Violent Extremist Prisoners and the Prevention of Radicalisation to Violence in Prisons, also highlighted the challenges brought on by and the need to address violent extremism and radicalisation in prisons.

Deputy Executive Director of UNODC, Aldo Lale-Demoz, said the handbook aimed to strengthen key components of prison management, including training of prison staff, risk management and rehabilitation efforts.

“It also cautions against generalised assumptions regarding a very complex topic, as well as against ‘quick fix solutions’ when it comes to the management of violent extremist prisoners.

“In addition to loss of life and economic damage, violent extremism – a challenge confronting many countries around the world – can divide communities and give rise to increasingly reactionary and extremist views.

“On top of these challenges, management of such violent elements who end up in custody of the State is equally important and urgentv,” the UNODC official said at the launch event in Vienna

Lale-Demoz drew attention to the need to integrate interventions for violent extremist prisoners in broader prison reform efforts.

“Overcrowding, poor prison conditions and infrastructure, insufficient prison management capacity as well as corruption, for example, are all factors which will poison attempts to effectively prevent and counter violent extremism in prisons,” he said.

Also at the launch event, held in Vienna, participants underscored the importance of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners – informally dubbed the Nelson Mandela Rules – for prison management.

Originally adopted by the UN Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders in 1955, the revised Rules were launched in October 2015.” (NAN)

