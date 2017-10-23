UN receives $340m in pledges for relief funds for Rohingya refugees,

UN received 340 million dollars as pledge to bring relief fund for Rohingya refugees, fleeing to Bangladesh from neighbouring Myanmar.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock made this known at a pledging conference held in Geneva on Monday.

“On the basis of what we’ve heard this morning, our assessment is that against the 434 million dollars that we put out in the appeal response plan some weeks ago, we now have pledges of 340 million dollars.

“We are very encouraged by that. In addition, several donors have committed more than 50 million dollars in in-kind assistance to Bangladesh and Myanmar,” Lowcock said.

The UN emergency relief coordinator said that several donors would provide help at a later date.

The conference is expected to help collect funds necessary to help 1.2 million people.

Kuwait pledged 50 million dollars at the conference, while the United Arab Emirates promised seven million dollars.

The conference was also attended by delegations from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

According to Lowcock, another conference might have to be convened in January.

According to the UN Migration Agency October report, 582,000 refugees had arrived in the city Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar government forces began a military campaign in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

The total number of Rohingya in the city reached 794,659.(Sputnik/NAN)

