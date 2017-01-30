UN releases $100m to world’s most neglected crises countries

The U.N. Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Monday announced the release of 100 million dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to sustain aid operations in nine countries with neglected emergency.

A statement by the CERF, sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, stated that the amount, being its largest allocation of the year, would reach more than 6 million people in crises prone countries.

According to the UN, the targeted people are living where levels of vulnerability are high but funding remains critically low.

These countries are Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Madagascar, Somalia, Uganda and Libya.

“CERF is a lifeline for people caught up in crises that don’t make the headlines but where needs are just as urgent.

“This funding is crucial so that the UN and partners can continue assisting people who need our help so desperately.

“I thank all member states and donors who have made this possible,” Guterres said.

According to him, a large portion of the funds will reach people affected by displacement.

Displacement is regarded as one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges in today’s world where more than 65 million people are displaced.

CERF funds will ensure that millions of people, who fled Boko Haram-related violence and conflict in Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon, will receive health care, food assistance and shelter.

In Somalia, Uganda and Libya, CERF will bring relief to internally displaced people and refugees from neighbouring countries.

Urgent support will also reach those suffering from malnutrition and food insecurity in Madagascar, Mali and DPRK.

The UN scribe said the allocation of 100 million dollars addresses “only a small portion of urgent humanitarian needs’’.

As the scale and intensity of emergencies continue to increase, a larger, more robust CERF is needed so that aid can reach people, whenever and wherever crises hit.

To this end, the UN General Assembly has endorsed former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s recommendation to double CERF’s annual target to 1 billion dollars by 2018.

“CERF is one of the fastest ways to provide urgent aid.

“The allotment approved today will save lives in all nine countries,’’ said Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Stephen O’Brien.

“As we race to address the humanitarian challenges of today, our goal of a 1billion dollars CERF is vital so that help reaches people, whenever and wherever crises hit.

“A strong CERF — for all and by all – is a key step towards our shared commitment to leave no one behind.” (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment