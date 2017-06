One of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power Scheme, Muazu Salisu has revealed that he now has a 2-acre sugarcane farm courtesy of money he saved from the stipends paid to him by the scheme.

The N-Power scheme is one of the Federal Government’s empowerment programme which began last year.

Salisu took to his social media page to share pictures of his sugarcane farm.

