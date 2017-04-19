My unborn child's future is brighter than yours' - Davido blasts 'fan' - The Herald Nigeria

Aye crooner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has expressed his anger at the constant linking of his musical success to his father’s wealth in a recent exchange with a troll on social media.

The drama started today after some trolls hopped on his page to say unkind things about his recent concert, while also asserting that he is only successful because of his rich father.

“Spoilt boy spending papa’s money,” one of the trolls told him today.

This terse criticism may be linked to the singer’s boastful song ‘IF’, where he bragged about having N30 billion in his personal account, and also his subsequent revelation that his father secured a $4 billion project.

However, Davido is tired of people dismissing his personal efforts, and he went full blast on trolls who continue to make reference to his father’s wealth.

“That joke ain’t funny no more! Many artist papa get money why dem no blow! I have God’s grace,” said the singer who calls himself Omo Baba Olowo, adding, “I came in this game 2011 and I’m still going strong! Money can’t buy that!”

And then he rained curses on the troll, saying his unborn child with second babymama has a brighter future than the troll.

