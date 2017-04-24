How My Uncle Made Me Gay At Age 9 - Social Media User Narrates - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user who preferred to remain anonymous due to the stigma that accompanies his sexual orientation and the law banning homosexuals in the country has revealed a rather heartbreaking story of how he became gay.

The social media user in a message to @dijiaderoGBA narrated how he was turned gay by an uncle he lived with at the tender age of 9.

The now 23-year-old Nigerian alleged that his uncle took advantage of him at the tender age and have anal sex with him until he left his place at the age of 16.

He further narrated that the sexual experience he had been exposed to made him continually want sex from men adding that it has been difficult for him to change his sexual orientation.

Read the social media user’s account below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment