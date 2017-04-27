Uncovered dollars, a reflection of lingering issues in our society — former Aviation Minister

Dr Osita Chidoka, a former Minister for Aviation, said on Thursday that the various foreign currencies recently uncovered by whistle blowers were a reflection of the lingering issues in the Nigerian society.

Chidoka said this during his induction as a Distinguished Fellow of the Professional Excellence Foundation of Nigeria (PEFON) in Lagos.

He said that corruption in Nigeria had become a general malaise, adding that there were no incentives for good behaviour.

“All those who packed millions of dollars in their houses are working freely in the community, respected by religious leaders.

“What is going on in the country concerning the recovering of money here and there, is a reflection of what our society actually looks like,’’ he said.

According to him, the country needed to produce a new set of people who would be recognised and rewarded for their contributions either in the professions, in business and in the public service.

The former minister said that the country needed organizations like PEFON, to know that integrity mattered, and that it was good to give service to the people.

Prof. Joe Irukwu, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by PEFON, said that many things had happened since independence, which he always wanted to be involved in.

Irukwu said he was happy to have been given an award by the foundation, saying that it was part of his great dreams.

Chief Oladipupo Bailey, the founder of the foundation, said earlier in his welcome address that it was important to identify Nigerian professionals at home and abroad to be recognised for their selfless services.

Bailey said that foundation recognises individuals who have established platforms and employed large numbers of people. (NAN)

