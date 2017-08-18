UNILAG final year student rapes underage fresher - The Herald Nigeria

A final year student of the University of Lagos Oluwaseyi Anyiam has been arraigned by a magistrate court in Ikeja on one count of sexual assault.

The final year student, Seyi was reported to have lured the girl to an eatery, after which he tricked her to his apartment.

“The sexual assault occurred on August 3, 2017. The survivor said on that day, she went to visit Anyiam at an eatery. Thereafter, he told her that he wanted to pick up something from the house and go back to school afterwards.

“On her arrival at his house, she saw only his friend, who was sitting in the living room, playing music really loud.

“The survivor alleged that Anyiam urged her to go into the room with him. She said he stole a kiss from her and she told him to stop, but he refused. He then forcefully inserted his finger into her private parts and performed oral sex on her.

“She alleged that Anyiam asked her to do the same to him, but she refused and pleaded with him. She said Anyiam threatened to blackmail her and call his friends to gang-rape her. She said while begging and crying, he took a picture of her, which was later deleted. He was about having sex with her when she managed to push him away.”

Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team of the Lagos State Government helped the family file a report with the police, after which the suspect was arraigned.

The charge read, “That you, Oluwaseyi Anyiam, on August 3, 2017, at about 2pm, at Alagomeji, Ebute Meta, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did sexually assault a 16-year-old girl by penetrating into her private parts, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

