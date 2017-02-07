UNILAG Introduces Dress Code For Students - The Herald Nigeria

The Management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG has issued a new circular dictating new dress codes for its students.

The new development is contained in a circular issued to undergraduates of the university. In the circular, the University management said “indecent modes of exposure do not reflect the seriousness, dignity and character-moulding nature of the institution.”

The management in the circular issued warned students against exposing sensitive parts of their body.

The circular reads: “It has been observed that some male and female students of the University of Lagos dress indecently on campus, even to lectures. Indecent dresses are either too tight, too short or expose sensitive parts of the body.

“Students should maintain a clean and well-cared for appearance in all settings on campus. Wearing of tight, strapless and revealing clothes whose length are above the knees are inappropriate.”

The circular further forbids female students from wearing the following:

i. All tight-fitting clothes including skirts, trousers and blouses

ii. All clothes, which reveal sensitive parts of the body such as the bust, chest, belly, upper arms and the buttocks. Example of such dresses are transparent clothing, spaghetti tops, tubes, skirts and dresses with slits above the knees fall in this category.

iii. Outfits such as knickers and mini-skirts, dresses, which are not at least, knee length.

iv. Inappropriate outfits e.g party-wear, beach wear and bathroom slippers should not be worn to lectures.

iv. Outfits such as T-shirts, skirts and jeans, which carry obscene and subliminal messages.

vi. Trousers such as hip-riders and low waist jeans.

