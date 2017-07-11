UNILAG Management Announces Free Tuition For Students - The Herald Nigeria

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG has announced a free tuition for its students.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the University management to debunk rumors in some quarters of its plans to increase fees paid by its students.

The management stated in the statement that tuition is free for its students although students are mandated to pay obligatory fees.

The statement released by the University management through its Deputy Registrar reads: “Contrary to the news making the rounds on print, electronic and social media that the University of Lagos has increased its tuition, the university wishes to inform its students, their parents/guardians and the general public that the statement is not true and it is a complete distortion of facts. We want to emphasize here that tuition is free in the University of Lagos. Fresh and returning students are only charged obligatory fees depending on their status.”

